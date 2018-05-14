Ohio Assistant Principal charged with meth possession, Resigns

Police in Hamilton, Ohio say they found meth inside the office of a elementary school assistant principal. He has been charged with possession.

Authorities began investigating the former assistant principal after a vehicle he rented was used in connection to a burglary back in April. Authorities do not believe he had knowledge or involvement in the burglary. A powdery substance found in the man’s office was identified as methamphetamine. He turned himself in Friday and has resigned. The school board has withdrawn an offer for him to work as a summer school principal.

The suspect is due in court Wednesday.

