Special K Presents The 2018 Mother’s Day Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted May 12, 2018
Mother’s Day is approaching and Special K gave out some special awards for a couple of people. He gave Tokyo Toni an award for best twerking mom. Caitlyn Jenner got best dad turned mom and gave R.Kelly’s mom an awards for not giving out enough hugs.

Special K then began to talk about how kids need to realize there are some things your mom really doesn’t care about. He mentioned that moms take pictures of you for special occasions just to make you feel special, but then they delete it another day. Special K also mentioned that parents are embarrassed when you mess up at the church play and at certain sports games.

