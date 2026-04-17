‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Talk ‘Paradise’ Plot Twists, Preview ‘Is God Is’ & RomCom Reflect On ‘You, Me & Tuscany’

Paradise praised for its unpredictability and exploration of survival, power, and family dynamics.

Sterling K. Brown's evolution from supporting roles to leading man and potential villain roles discussed.

You, Me & Tuscany lauded for its immersive Italian setting and universal love story approach.

After Paradise’s explosive season finale, BOSSIP and Cassius are recapping the Sterling K. Brown-led series while also spotlighting his expansive acting range and teasing his turn as a villain in Is God Is.

Not only that, the conversation shifts to sun-soaked Italy, where the panel digs into Black rom-coms, spotlighting You, Me & Tuscany, the Will Packer-produced love story bringing a fresh, Black-centered romance to the big screen.





Source: Maya Dehlin Spach/ Gabe Ginsberg/ John Nacion

Today, the brands released a new episode of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

The latest installment of the series brings together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, and producer Xavier Francis for candid commentary on Paradise, Is God Is, and You, Me & Tuscany.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“The president of the United States has been murdered, and you are the last known person to see him alive. What are you gonna do? That is the premise of Hulu’s Paradise and what we’ll be discussing today on The Black Watch,” Dani says, setting the tone for the panel’s deep dive. Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The episode unpacks why Paradise has quickly become one of the most talked-about streaming series, with Alvin praising its relentless unpredictability.

“I love Paradise. I mean, I love a good story that has plot twists, and Paradise just has them for days from the first episode,” he says. “You think it’s one thing, then by the end, you’re like, wait, wait, what?” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

As for Tanya, she highlights the show’s thematic depth, noting its exploration of survival and power.

“This self-preservation by any means necessary,” she says. “It’s also about privilege. Who gets to be safe and who gets to thug it out when the elements hit us?” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital Beyond its high-stakes premise, Tanya underscores the emotional core of Paradise that’s centered around a family unit; a dark-skinned one at that. “To be honest with you, the show is about family. I do love that it’s a Black family, but it’s a chocolate Black family,” she adds. “And I think often in TV shows, when we do see a Black family, we don’t see everybody chocolate.”

The conversation also turns to Sterling K. Brown’s career trajectory, with Dani prompting a reflection on his early work.

“Sterling K. Brown, I love seeing him on my screen. Do you remember the first project you saw him in?” she asks. Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

Xavier recalls an early role that put the actor on his radar.

“It was Army Wives. I was dating someone [and] she loved Army Wives. She was like, ‘You need to watch this with me,’ and I was like, ‘Okay,’” he says. “From this, I started thinking about what else has he been in. He was a background actor, like a co-worker in Brown Sugar.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Tanya also points to Brown’s evolution as a leading man, contrasting his beloved role on This Is Us with his commanding presence in the thriller.

“Sterling K. Brown, who we all fell in love with on that show, is now this superhero, Black Ops, army vet Secret Service agent that is literally a one-man band, kind of saving the world from itself,” she says. Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Dani then shifts the conversation toward what’s next for the Emmy-winning actor.

“What are some other types of roles that we would love to see Sterling K. Brown in?” she asks.

“I’d love to see a full villain, like bad from beginning to end, because we love him so much,” Xavier says. “I kind of want that all thrown away and just be like, I’m gonna start again, and I’m gonna create the worst person you’ve ever met.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Dani points to an upcoming project that may deliver just that.

“I feel like we might get that in his next role, in Is God Is, which is on the way,” she says. “This film follows two sisters on an epic quest for revenge, confronting a deeply charged family history that pushes them to extraordinary lengths.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Directed and written by Aleshea Harris, the project marks Harris’ feature directorial debut and is based on her award-winning play of the same name. “

With Sterling K. Brown playing their father, I feel like we’re going to get that villain here,” Dani adds. “What are we anticipating with this film?” Source: Brianna Rohlehr/Amazon MGM Studios / Brianna Rohlehr/Amazon MGM Studios

Tanya highlights another standout name attached to the project.

“I am just very happy to see Vivica A. Fox — because you gotta say her whole name — just out here doing what she’s really good at,” she says. “I think our generation fell in love with Vivica way back in the day when we saw her in Set It Off and those acting chops. Sis is one of one, and I don’t think she gets enough credit.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The conversation then pivots to the current state of Black rom-coms, with Dani introducing You, Me & Tuscany.

“Another film that just came out is called You, Me & Tuscany. This is a rom-com produced by Will Packer, directed by Kat Coiro. Have you guys seen it? Are you planning to see it?” she asks.

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Alvin is a little hesitant about the project; Tanya, however, is all in.

“I’m definitely going to see it. That’s definitely gonna be date night,” she says. “It’s the Fresh Prince of Bridgerton — Regé-Jean Page — and Ariel, Halle Bailey, the little Black mermaid. We have to go support.”

“You’ve seen it, Dani. Are there any other Black people in Italy, in Tuscany, besides these two?” Alvin asks.

“No,” Dani responds with a laugh.

Despite it lacking some melanin, Dani praises the film’s immersive visuals and intentional storytelling.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“It is absolutely gorgeous,” Dani says. “Kat Coiro told me that she has seen a lot of films that were, quote unquote, based in Italy that didn’t really capture the essence of it, so she was very mindful of that. She wants to transport you to Italy; you see the food, you see the rolling hills. It’s very beautiful, very romantic.”

Dani also highlights Will Packer’s track record of delivering for audiences.

“He’s excellent at his work, and he’s great at getting Black audiences in seats,” she says. “One thing I like is that he and the director went into this colorblind. He told me this is just a universal love story that anybody can relate to.” Check out The Black Watch below!

If you enjoyed BOSSIP & Cassius’ take on these films, be sure to lock in every Friday for more episodes of The Black Watch!

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‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Talk ‘Paradise’ Plot Twists, Preview ‘Is God Is’ & RomCom Reflect On ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ was originally published on bossip.com