Chicks You Don’t Want To Get Pregnant & Dudes You Don’t Want To Get Pregnant By [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K is back and talking about women and men you shouldn’t get pregnant by or have a baby with. He mentioned the women at the bus stop you see holding multiple children and pregnant isn’t the woman for you. Special K also believes women you see cursing at the people at the hair store because she can’t return her lace front.
Ladies beware of the men at the $4 car wash playing music you don’t recognize because it’s his homeboy. Special K also thinks men that are from Atlanta and go to South Beach ever Memorial Day weekend should be out of the question. He also doesn’t think you should be with a man eating flaming hot Cheetos and beer at the gas station.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
