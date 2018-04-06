The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Mother Accused Of Raising A Heifer [EXCLUSIVE]

You never know what’s going to happen on the prank calls with Roy Wood Jr. He pretended to be the academic advisor and mentioned that one daughter had a baby and doesn’t want the other to follow in her footsteps. The mother on the phone began getting upset and said that he needed to watch his words.

Wood then spoke about how the baby girl looks like Bobby Brown. The mother went off and was tired of holding her tongue. They both began to curse at each other. When the mom found out it was a prank she mentioned that she wasn’t going to apologize.

