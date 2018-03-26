Target Canada

Mom Drops Kid off At Target With Baby Daddy and Runs

Every parent needs and deserves a day off but damn this is a bit much!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Being a parent can be rough but we can’t help but feel sorry for this kid whose mom had enough of parenting for the day.

This mom who remains unknown was caught on video walking up on the father of her child  while working in Target.  She can clearly be heard saying that he needed to watch his child today.  But the dad is declining because he is working at the very moment of her request.  So what does she do?  She runs and leaves the kid!

We can’t help but for sorry for the kid… check out how it went down here.

