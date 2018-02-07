Feature Story
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant

She went from 'Shark Tank' reject to the CEO of a nearly half a million dollar company.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Close Up of Woman's Mouth with Dollar

Source: Luis Alvarez / Getty

Getting booted off Shark Tank was not the beginning for The Lip Bar CEO Melissa Butler.

Butler started her career as a financial analyst on Wall Street, but soon recognized a need within the beauty industry for lipsticks catered to women of color.

Her stint on the ABC show came after her all-natural lipstick line was already on the market for a year.

Show judges were not easily swayed to back the already profitable business, so Butler walked away without a deal.

But that was only motivation for the young entrepreneur.

The Lip Bar is now in its fifth year of business and worth nearly half a million dollars.

