People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The Hilarious #IBlewTheInterviewWhen Hashtag

Let's laugh through out pain together

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Businessmen shaking hands

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Let’s be honest: Job interviews can be some of the most awkward encounters in the world. For people who don’t like talking about themselves or bragging about things that might not necessarily be true, it’s a tough situation that we all have to face at one point or another.

The best way to make it through the pain of a job interview gone terrible wrong is to laugh it off. After all, if you poke fun at yourself first, then nobody else can! Take a look at some of these tweets that nail exactly what it’s like to realize you messed up in the middle of an interview.

Some of us end up being just a little too honest…

And the rest of us are just bad at masking the truth.

Sometimes, we have to pull a few tricks out of a hat.

And other times, we really have no choice but to just go for it.

Peep these other scenarios that might just be even worse.

Photos