Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup

The Cincinnati Music Festival is getting ready for the 2018 season by announcing the first of several acts to hit the stage this year.
Crowd favorite Fantasia is back after stealing the show the last two years. Along with her, Keith Sweat and Boyz II Men. It hasn’t been announced if any of these artist with perform at the Friday or Saturday show but we sure hope Fantasia is will be headlining one of those nights.
The Throwback Hip Hop night on Thursday will be returning for the third year with MC Lyte, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Vader from our sister station RNB 100.3
