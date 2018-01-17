Columbus Teenage Killed In Court By Deputy

One Columbus teen is dead and a deputy injured after an altercation in couert

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
At 12:40pm today Deputies responded to an altercation in Franklin County court today that resulted in the shooting of 16-year old Columbus teenJoseph Haynes.

It is being reported that Haynes got into an altercation with his family in the courtroom where a deputy intervened.  The deputy was thrown to the grown and attacked.  The deputy responded by firing his gun and hit Haynes in the abdomen.  Court personnel responded with life saving tactics.

Haynes was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:14pm.  The deputy was treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Haynes had a history of domestic violence and probation and electronic monitoring after being caught with a concealed weapon that belonged to his mother earlier this year.  Haynes was charged in 1996 with domestic violence after choking his mother but she dropped the charges against him.

Investigation of this incident will continue

