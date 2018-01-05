The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Gayle King Cheap Or Is This Make-Up Artist Out Of Line? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 6 hours ago
A make-up artist says she went to Gayle King‘s home to give her a make-up consultation. When she left, she spilled every detail she could muster up from the experience. The woman claims that what Gayle offered to pay her did not match up with the demands of the job. She passed on it, and then proceeded to air out her whole experience in public.

She passed on it, and then proceeded to air out her whole experience in public. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)

