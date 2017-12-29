Boosie Says He Got Butterflies The First Time He Heard Himself On The Radio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Lousiana’s own legendary Boosie went down memory lane to tell the story of hearing a song of his on the radio for the first time. It was the year 2000, and the song was something he created with Cee-Lo Green. He talks about getting butterflies unlike anything he had ever felt before, and running to turn up the radio.
Check out this exclusive video to hear Boosie’s story in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
