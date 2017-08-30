The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Tells Rickey Smiley How He Would Quit If He Won The Lottery [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Rickey Smiley asks listeners to tell him how they would quit their job if they found out they had won the lotto and were suddenly wealthy. But first, Gary With Da Tea explains to Rickey how he would break the news to him if he were to suddenly get rich and drop the morning show like a hot tamale!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos