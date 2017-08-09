The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs To Meet With Their Daughter

In a press conference on Tuesday, Joycelyn Savage‘s parents said they are requesting that R. Kelly allow Joycelyn to come home to speak to them face-to-face on August 25, when he’s in town for a concert. Reportedly, Kelly did give Joycelyn, and his other alleged hostages, the option to reach out to their families — but Joycelyn’s family needs more than a verbal okay to make sure their child is actually safe.

The family’s lawyer said during the conference, “This is simply a request to meet, in person, with Joycelyn Savage to discuss her health, safety and well being. We’re asking Mr. Kelly to allow Joycelyn to come home to speak to her family. We know Mr. Kelly will be here August 25. That would be the perfect time for Joycelyn to meet her parents and have a conversation.”

They also said that the videos she released, which included her saying she’s happy and blaming her father for her moving in with Kelly, were not good enough to prove that she’s okay. You may recall that Joycelyn wants nothing to do with her family and told them to leave her alone.

Joycelyn Savage’s Family Pleads With R. Kelly To Give Her Free…Again [Video] https://t.co/dRgKz2ZZiw pic.twitter.com/kvvnbVsUiz — Black Relationships (@EssentialGoals) August 9, 2017

R. Kelly has yet to confirm the meeting, but judging by his recent decline in ticket sales, the Savage family better hope that the August 25 show still happens. Check out footage of the press conference here.