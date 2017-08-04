Music
Cause of Rapper Prodigy’s Death Revealed

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
The Art Of Rap 2016

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The toxiology reports have come back for Mobb Deep MC Prodigy and it reveled that the cause of death was accidental choking.  Prodigy passed away June 20th after checking into a Las Vegas hospital due to complications of sickle-cell anemia that he battled his entire life.

Prodigy was 42 years old

