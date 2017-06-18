Surprise! Hill Harper is a Father!

Hill Harper has been keeping a secret from us but shared just in time to celebrate his first Father’s Day!!! Yes Hill Harper is a father! He revealed on Good Morning America that 18 months ago he adopted a son named Pierce.
Harper stated that making the decision to become a single father is, “the biggest blessing of my life.” Harper also revealed that he rushed off the set of “All Eyez On Me” and flew out to be in the delivery room the day his son was born, he also got to cut the umbilical cord.
“I always thought I was going to get married, have my own kids and I was going to adopt,” Harper, 51, said. “I had talked about adopting and I had talked about wanting to be this dad, and she said, ‘You’re going to be a great dad but I think you’re waiting too long. You may get to a point where you’ll decide you’re not going to do it. Even though you’re not married, why can’t you just be a dad now?’”
Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love
