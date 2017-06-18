Surprise! Hill Harper is a Father!

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Surprise! Hill Harper is a Father!

The Actor Adopted a Son 18 Months A Go!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hill Harper has been keeping a secret from us but shared just in time to celebrate his first Father’s Day!!!  Yes Hill Harper is a father!  He revealed on Good Morning America that 18 months ago he adopted a son named Pierce.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Harper stated that making the decision to become a single father is, “the biggest blessing of my life.”  Harper also revealed that he rushed off the set of “All Eyez On Me” and flew out to be in the delivery room the day his son was born, he also got to cut the umbilical cord.

“I always thought I was going to get married, have my own kids and I was going to adopt,” Harper, 51, said. “I had talked about adopting and I had talked about wanting to be this dad, and she said, ‘You’re going to be a great dad but I think you’re waiting too long. You may get to a point where you’ll decide you’re not going to do it. Even though you’re not married, why can’t you just be a dad now?’”





Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

21 photos Launch gallery

Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

Continue reading Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love


SOURCE

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a…
 19 hours ago
06.18.17
D.R.A.M. is The Life of The Party at…
 20 hours ago
06.18.17
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 3 days ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 4 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 5 days ago
06.14.17
Photos