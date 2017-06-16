Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic Twitter Rant

Check out the shocking tweets.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


The highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, hits theaters on Friday and fans are super excited — but unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, whose relationship with the legendary rapper dates back to childhood (and is a main topic in the film), is not pleased about the way their friendship was depicted in the film.

She took to Twitter to point out some of the false storylines from the movie, including the fact that he read her the infamous poem “4 Jada,” which we all assumed to be true.

Mrs. Smith kicked off the rant, tweeting:

However, the veteran actress doesn’t blame Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., who portray her and Pac in the film:

She ended the subtle rant with a birthday wish to the hip hop legend:

All Eyez On Me hits theaters on June 16. Will you be watching?

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic Twitter Rant

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 20 hours ago
06.17.17
Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got…
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New…
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 2 days ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 4 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 4 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 4 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 4 days ago
06.13.17
Photos