Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic Twitter Rant

The highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, hits theaters on Friday and fans are super excited — but unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, whose relationship with the legendary rapper dates back to childhood (and is a main topic in the film), is not pleased about the way their friendship was depicted in the film.

She took to Twitter to point out some of the false storylines from the movie, including the fact that he read her the infamous poem “4 Jada,” which we all assumed to be true.

Mrs. Smith kicked off the rant, tweeting:

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

However, the veteran actress doesn’t blame Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., who portray her and Pac in the film:

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

She ended the subtle rant with a birthday wish to the hip hop legend:

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

All Eyez On Me hits theaters on June 16. Will you be watching?

