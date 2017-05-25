TRAVEL BAN: Trump Loses in Appeals Court

Next stop, the Supreme Court. A federal appeals court has upheld a lower-court decision throwing out President Trump‘s travel ban.

The Virginia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, in a 10-to-3 vote today (Wednesday), barred the White House from banning entry to people from six predominantly Muslim countries. The appeals court agreed with a federal court in Maryland that simply removing language specifically referring to the Muslim faith isn’t enough because of the statements Trump made on the campaign trail and in the early days of his Presidency.

The California-based 9th Circuit court is likely to rule on a similar appeal soon. The administration’s next legal move would be to appeal to the Supreme Court, and with Justice Neil Gorsuch now on the bench, that appears more likely. (NBC News)

