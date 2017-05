Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running Innocent People Over

Richard Rojas has been arrested and charged with one count of murder and twenty counts of attempted murder for intentionally running his car into pedestrians Thursday May 18th in Times Square. One person died and more than twenty people were injured.

Rojas jumped out of his car and was irate event telling police, “You were supposed to shoot me. I wanted to kill them,” Rojas was dishonorably discharged from the Navy in 2014 and people close to him said he began drinking and speaking of “demons and devils.”

