Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running Innocent People Over

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment


Richard Rojas has been arrested and charged with one count of murder and twenty counts of attempted murder for intentionally running his car into pedestrians Thursday May 18th in Times Square.  One person died and more than twenty people were injured.

Rojas jumped out of his car and was irate event telling police, “You were supposed to shoot me. I wanted to kill them,”  Rojas was dishonorably discharged from the Navy in 2014 and people close to him said he began drinking and speaking of “demons and devils.”


RELATED STORY: More Details Surface About Driver Behind Fatal Times Square Accident

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

58 photos Launch gallery

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

Continue reading 1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 2 hours ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 3 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 3 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 4 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 4 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 5 days ago
05.15.17
Photos