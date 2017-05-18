Music
Home > Music

#WordEyeHeard: Jury Acquits Betty Shelby in Shooting Death of Terrence Crutcher

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

A jury on Wednesday acquitted a white Oklahoma police officer in the shooting death of an unarmed black man in Tulsa last year.

Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby, 43, had been charged with manslaughter in the September 2016 shooting death of Terence Crutcher, 40, during a traffic stop.

The district attorney’s office announced a verdict had been reached shortly after 9 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET), more than eight hours after deliberations began.

The manslaughter trial against Shelby opened May 10 with prosecutors laying out how the five-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department encountered Crutcher — what should have been a routine traffic matter that went too far, they said.

Instead, Crutcher’s death — another involving an unarmed black man at the hands of police — touched off Black Lives Matter protests and calls for greater transparency from local authorities.

 
Shelby was among the officers who responded to reports of a stalled SUV left abandoned in the middle of a road just after 7:30 p.m. local time, prosecutors said.

Police said Crutcher approached the vehicle but failed to listen to commands from officers. Shelby asked Crutcher if the car was his, but only mumbled to himself and didn’t respond, according to an affidavit.

Crutcher, who was unarmed, was seen walking to his car with his hands up before reaching into the driver’s side window. One of the officers fired his Taser at him. Shelby also fired her gun — striking the father of four in the lung, police said.

During the trial, Shelby testified that police training videos taught her to be careful about suspects pulling guns when they reach into their vehicles, according to The Associated Press.

She fired her weapon, she told a Tulsa County courthouse on Monday, because “I feared for my life.”

“I did everything I could to stop this,” she added. “Crutcher’s death is his fault.”

More at NBC

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Jury Acquits Betty Shelby in Shooting Death of Terrence Crutcher

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 3 days ago
05.15.17
Kim Zolciak Claps Back At Kenya Moore For…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Here’s Why Some Folks Are Mad At Russell…
 4 days ago
05.15.17
Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 5 days ago
05.12.17
Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach
 5 days ago
05.12.17
Photos