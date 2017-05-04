Entertainment
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A Former Porn Star Pregnant

Another one.

Whatever Drake is doing to the women he hooks up with is so magical that they’ll do anything to keep him around. Some go as far as to claim that they’re pregnant with rapper’s child and that they have the receipts to prove it. Just weeks after model Layla Lace claimed she was knocked up by the rapper (which turned out to be a lie), another woman is saying that Drizzy is her baby daddy, and she has the texts to back it up.

According to TMZ, former porn star Sophie Brussaux says she’s three-and-a-half months along and has text messages with the rapper, who she says allegedly instructed her to get an abortion. However, Drake’s rep released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. These claims have always proven to be unfounded. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

Drizzy’s rep added that they have yet to see the alleged text messages. As you may recall, Brussaux was spotted hanging out with Drake in Amsterdam in January — after his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Drake is just dodging these blows like Floyd Mayweather.

Photos