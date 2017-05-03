All The Time Drakes Beard Had Us Thirsty

A study recently came out that women found beards attractive…. yea we know this! So we’ve come up with the top times Drake’s beard had us hot! Enjoy!
INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant
1. Drake’s Beard Just Does Something To Us…1 of 19
2. That Time He Flexed While On Vacay2 of 19
3. Drizzy In The Gym3 of 19
4. Sweater Bae4 of 19
5. Drake Has Clearly Been Shooting In The GymSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. That Time His Beard Had To Work OutSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. That Time He Went Shirtless7 of 19
8. That Time His Beard Was Just Chilling…8 of 19
9. That Time We Left Prayer Hands Under This Photo9 of 19
10. That Time He Tried To Do A Jamaican Accent But Sounded Really Corny (But We Still Love Him)10 of 19
11. That Time He Tried To Act Like He Didn’t See The Cameras11 of 19
12. That Time He Floated Through The People Like Moses12 of 19
13. That Time He Dedicated This Song To Us13 of 19
14. That Time He Thought Chewing On A Toothpick Was Cool Again14 of 19
15. That Time He Wore This Yellow Sweatshirt15 of 19
16. That Time…16 of 19
17. That Time We Could See It From The Back17 of 19
18. That Time It First Started Growing & He Was Beginning To Experience #Baedom18 of 19
19. That Time He Didn’t Have A Shirt On19 of 19
