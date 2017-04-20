Fasho Celebrity News
Charlie Murphy Laid To Rest!!!

Family and friends of Charlie Murphy paid their final respects to the late comedian last night at a funeral service in New Jersey.

The 57-year-old lost his battle with leukemia last week. The service was attended by fellow comedians Dave ChappelleGeorge Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie GriffinD.L. Hughley and others. (People)

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

Photos