Charlie Murphy Laid To Rest!!!

Family and friends of Charlie Murphy paid their final respects to the late comedian last night at a funeral service in New Jersey.
The 57-year-old lost his battle with leukemia last week. The service was attended by fellow comedians Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and others. (People)
