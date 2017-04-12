The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia.

Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever.

Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below.

R.I.P. to the legend.

