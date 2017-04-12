Cancer , charlie murphy , death

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Posted April 12, 2017

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia.

Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever.

Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below.

R.I.P. to the legend.

1. Chance The Rapper tweeted about the funny man.

2. Ice-T is still in shock.

3. Gabrielle Union shared her feelings about the legend.

4. Chris Rock lost a long time friend.

5. Bow Wow was shocked by the news of his “Lottery Ticket” co-star

6. Wu Tang member Raekwon spoke out.

7. Agreed.

8. MC Hammer reflected back on the good times.

9. Noreaga tweeted about his homie.

