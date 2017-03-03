Are Drugs Hurting Chris Brown????

The Billboard magazine headline about Chris Brown sounds scary — “Downward Spiral: His Struggles With Addiction and Anger.”

His closest friends reveal just how bad it’s gotten with Breezy. One admitted (quote) “He’s dancing with death.”

His security team watches him around-the-clock “to check Brown’s pulse” and make sure he’s still breathing. If he won’t clean up, Chris Brown is about to join the “27 Club” with all the other celebs who died at that young age.

According to Billboard, Chris Brown has taken himself off his bipolar pills. Instead, he’s self-medicating with weed, codeine, plus cocaine binges and ecstasy (Molly). His relapse occurred two years ago in the wake of Karrueche Tran leaving. His drug abuse has taken him to the point of threatening to kill her. She’s been granted a restraining order.

There’s every indication his friends repeatedly tried to get Chris into rehab, but he won’t listen. So the Billboard story is an attempt to shame him. A public intervention of sorts.

