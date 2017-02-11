Music
Home > Music

Radio One Grammy Lounge: Twista Talks Longevity In The Rap Game

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment


For over 25 years Twista has been killing it in the rap game. From his beginnings on the west side of Chicago, being the first artist signed to Loud Records and then delivering a classic star-turning verse on the Do Or Die classic “Po Pimp” to now, Twista has undoubtedly made his mark in Hip-Hop.

Twista talks with Colby Colb about longevity in music and what he has in store for 2017 in the Radio One Grammy Lounge.

Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Actor Allen Maldonado Talks Donald Trump-Black-Ish Episod
Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond


 

Colby Colb , twista

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 13 hours ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 1 day ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 1 day ago
Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be…
 1 day ago
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 2 days ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 2 days ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 3 days ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 3 days ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 3 days ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 3 days ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 3 days ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 3 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 3 days ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 3 days ago
Photos