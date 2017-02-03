Brandy Explains How “My Kitchen Rules” Took Her Out Of Her Comfort Zone [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brandy and Gary With Da Tea chatted about her extraordinary Soul Train Awards performance, and the way 90s music can take us back so easily to specific times in our lives. She also talks about her new cooking show on FOX, called “My Kitchen Rules,” in which she stars alongside her brother, Ray J. She explains why she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and do a cooking show because of her tendency not to cook things from scratch that often.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Brandy does reveal, however, the dish that does make from scratch that she considers her specialty. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Brandy Is Confessing & Apologizing To Her Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Brandy Respond When Asked About Her Ex-Fiance? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: What Triggered Brandy & Monica’s Beef? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]