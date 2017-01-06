Ray J Blames Himself For Whitney Houston’s Death

Ray-J recently spoke on how he still feels about the legendary Whitney Houston’s death, and how it still affects him to this day.

Ray-J is on the newest season of Celebrity Big Brother, and says he blames himself for Whitney’s death.

“I don’t like taking myself back there so I caught some flashes and I don’t feel well but I’m OK, I think it was needed.I never really talked to no one about it. I don’t know if I need to more as I’ve accepted it and it’s deep inside of my heart but it still affects me.”

He continues to say…

“It’s all my fault. All of that that happened. I wasn’t there.”

We’ll see this all unfold of course on reality television. Will you be watching Celebrity Big Brother?

Source: The Jasmine Brand

