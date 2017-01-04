The Latest In The Chris Brown Soulja Boy & Karrueche Love Triangle!!!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the love triangle of Soulja Boy, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran, there’s been more drama than an episode of Love and Hip-Hop in the past 24 hours.

It started with Soulja Boy liking one of Karrueche’s pictures on Instagram and leaving some heart-eye emojis.

This got Breezy heated, leading to a war of words between the two, including threats of violence.

Soulja then went on Instagram live looking for a fight, walking the streets with a bunch of goons.

Soulja tried to prove he was down and put his arm around one of the guys, leading to him almost catching hands before someone else stepped between them and defused the situation.

Karreuche eventually commented on her own Instagram post, calling the drama between Brown and Soulja Boy ridiculous. She said they should leave the Twitter beef behind, as it’s not “cool or funny,” but draining for all involved.

This set Brown off, who ranted, “All your friends are your friends because you was Chris Brown’s girl. And the other friends you still talk to…I [smashed].”

