The Latest In The Chris Brown Soulja Boy & Karrueche Love Triangle!!!

8 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
In case you haven’t been keeping up with the love triangle of Soulja Boy, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran, there’s been more drama than an episode of Love and Hip-Hop in the past 24 hours.

  • It started with Soulja Boy liking one of Karrueche’s pictures on Instagram and leaving some heart-eye emojis.
  • This got Breezy heated, leading to a war of words between the two, including threats of violence.
  • Soulja then went on Instagram live looking for a fight, walking the streets with a bunch of goons.
  • Soulja tried to prove he was down and put his arm around one of the guys, leading to him almost catching hands before someone else stepped between them and defused the situation.

Karreuche eventually commented on her own Instagram post, calling the drama between Brown and Soulja Boy ridiculous. She said they should leave the Twitter beef behind, as it’s not “cool or funny,” but draining for all involved.

This set Brown off, who ranted, “All your friends are your friends because you was Chris Brown’s girl. And the other friends you still talk to…I [smashed].”

Talk About It:

  • The scary part is this may actually end with some real violence.
  • There’s something really bizarre about how Chris Brown claims ownership for Karrueche’s fame and still feels possessive and jealous after all this time.
  • This is what happens when keeping it real goes wrong.
  • Whether or not Brown and Soulja Boy ever wind up shooting the fair one, they both have goons who would be happy to throw down on their behalf.
  • Breezy and Soulja Boy both need some kind of rehab. And Karrueche might want to file for a restraining order.

 

