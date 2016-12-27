WTFasho Kanye West Changes His Hair Color Again

18 reads Leave a comment
Kanye West wasn’t a blonde for very long. Now he’s sporting multi-colored locks — and Twitter is having a field day.
Yeezy’s been pictured in public with multiple pastel colors dyed into his hair — including pink and yellow. Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:
- Kanye removes all doubt he’s having his Amanda Bynes moment.
- And with the dying of his hair, Kanye West’s metamorphosis into Dennis Rodman is complete.
- Kanye’s new hair looking like rainbow sherbet ice cream.
- Someone tell me why Kanye West’s new hair is inspired by Rihanna‘s outfit.
- Why does Kanye West look like the former wrestler back in the day with the parrot on his shoulder with his crazy hair colors?
- This is totally the thing to do when you’re trying to save your marriage.
- There’s a lot more color here than in most of his clothing line.
- Rainbow Brite, Imma let you finish, but this is the greatest rainbow-sherbet hairdo of ALL TIME!
