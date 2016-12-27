Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Kanye West Changes His Hair Color Again

22 hours ago

Kanye West wasn’t a blonde for very long. Now he’s sporting multi-colored locks — and Twitter is having a field day.

Yeezy’s been pictured in public with multiple pastel colors dyed into his hair — including pink and yellow. Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

  • Kanye removes all doubt he’s having his Amanda Bynes moment.
  • And with the dying of his hair, Kanye West’s metamorphosis into Dennis Rodman is complete.
  • Kanye’s new hair looking like rainbow sherbet ice cream.
  • Someone tell me why Kanye West’s new hair is inspired by Rihanna‘s outfit.
  • Why does Kanye West look like the former wrestler back in the day with the parrot on his shoulder with his crazy hair colors?

Talk About It:

  • This is totally the thing to do when you’re trying to save your marriage.
  • There’s a lot more color here than in most of his clothing line.
  • Rainbow Brite, Imma let you finish, but this is the greatest rainbow-sherbet hairdo of ALL TIME!
