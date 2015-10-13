CLOSE
Music
Home

T.I. Hops On The Remix To Chris Brown’s “Liquor” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

'Turn It' Music Video Shoot

Chris Brown has been hard at work to put out new music that everyone can bump this year, and it looks like T.I. likes his newest single so much, he hopped on it himself.

The Paper Trail rapper laid down a verse for the remix to the R&B crooner’s “Liquor” track, where he raps all about popping more bottles for his turn up crew.

The new version of the record was premiered by DJ Whoo Kid and Hustle Gang’s DJ MLK earlier today, and is certainly ready to make more moves.

Take a listen to T.I.’s remix of “Liquor” below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

11 photos Launch gallery

T.I., French Montana, J. Cole, & More Perform At Power 106's Cali Christmas Concert (PHOTOS)

Continue reading T.I. Hops On The Remix To Chris Brown’s “Liquor” (NEW MUSIC)

T.I., French Montana, J. Cole, & More Perform At Power 106's Cali Christmas Concert (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112903”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112903″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112903″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112903” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

T.I. Hops On The Remix To Chris Brown’s “Liquor” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

chris brown , liquor remix , New Music , t.i.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close