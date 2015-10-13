T.I. Hops On The Remix To Chris Brown’s “Liquor” (NEW MUSIC)

Chris Brown has been hard at work to put out new music that everyone can bump this year, and it looks like T.I. likes his newest single so much, he hopped on it himself.

The Paper Trail rapper laid down a verse for the remix to the R&B crooner’s “Liquor” track, where he raps all about popping more bottles for his turn up crew.

The new version of the record was premiered by DJ Whoo Kid and Hustle Gang’s DJ MLK earlier today, and is certainly ready to make more moves.

Take a listen to T.I.’s remix of “Liquor” below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112903”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4112903″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112903″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4112903” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); T.I., French Montana, J. Cole, & More Perform At Power 106's Cali Christmas Concert (PHOTOS) Source:Footaction 1 of 11 1. T.I. performs some old and newer hits at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert. Source:Footaction 2 of 11 2. J. Cole performs for a packed crowd at Cali Christmas just before his album '2014 Forest Hills Drive' dropped. Source:Footaction 3 of 11 3. Trey Songz sings to the ladies at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert. Source:Footaction 4 of 11 4. Khloe hit the red carpet to join in on the fun at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert. Source:Footaction 5 of 11 5. Oh God! Big Sean performs his biggest hits at Power 106's Cali Christmas. Source:Footaction 6 of 11 6. Haan! French Montana puts on a set filled with older and newer hits at Cali Christmas. Source:Footaction 7 of 11 7. T.I. and Mando hit up the Cali Christmas concert red carpet. Source:Footaction 8 of 11 8. Tinashe gets '2 On' at Power 106 Cali Christmas concert in Inglewood. Source:Footaction 9 of 11 9. Ty Dolla $ign puts on a dope set at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert. Source:Footaction 10 of 11 10. Kid Ink performs his hits from this past year at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert. Source:Footaction 11 of 11 11. Mila J shows off her tomboy style at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4112903”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4112903″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4112903″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4112903” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading T.I. Hops On The Remix To Chris Brown’s “Liquor” (NEW MUSIC) T.I., French Montana, J. Cole, & More Perform At Power 106's Cali Christmas Concert (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112903”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112903″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112903″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112903” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

T.I. Hops On The Remix To Chris Brown’s “Liquor” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com