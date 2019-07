The NBA Finals are getting crazy! After the show the San Antonio Spurs put on against The Miami Heat on Tuesday night,one might say they’ll win the series! Not Lil Wayne though. He sat down with Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless and gave his NBA Finals prediction.

Lil Wayne Gives Prediction For NBA Finals (Video) was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Kyle @ The Club Posted June 11, 2014

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: