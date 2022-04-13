Watch: 15 Hilarious Comedy Specials To Celebrate National Humor Month [List]

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Laughter is great for the soul! Though April brings the springtime showers, it also brings about great joy. In honor of National Humor Month, we curated a list of our favorite stand-up specials from Black comedians.

Mental health professionals say that laughter is the best medicine. You can’t go wrong with celebrating one of the most essential qualities to human life – humor. Author and humorist, Larry Wilde, started National Humor Month in April 1976, as a much needed reminder of how valuable laughter is to the soul. He created this month with the idea to bring about public awareness of the therapeutic value of humor.

Humor is a useful tool to improve our ways of life.

“The idea of laughing and the use of humor as a tool to lift ailing spirits is growing,” Wilde stated about the month’s celebratory significance. “Scientific research now indicates that the curative power of laughter and its ability to relieve debilitating stress and burnout may indeed be one of the great medical discoveries of our times.”

Through laughter, we help alleviate stress and pain levels, strengthen our immune systems and recharge our bodies. Humor plays an important role in our overall health. Scientific research shares that it heals us emotionally and physically. Laughter is part of human behavior regulated by the brain. It is an expression of happiness and internal joy. Laughter is contagious and in social settings, it’s a sign of acceptance and positive interactions with others.

To celebrate a month of laughs and raise awareness on the importance of humor, check out this list of comedy specials from Back comedians below.

