CLOSE
HomePhotos

Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis

Posted July 5, 2019

 

June 5th is National Bikini Day and we wanted to stan for all of our favorite melanin celebrities killing the game in bikinis!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

All of these ladies have us putting down our mimosas and putting in that work in the gym because their bodies are EVERYTHING!  From Angela Bassett to Ashanti check out our top 10 most beautiful melninated celebrities in bikinis….in no particular order.

Related Story: Ashanti’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Here Just In Time For A #HotGirl Summer

Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

🔫 by @dennisleupold

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2. Mary J. Blige

3. Teyana Taylor

4. Angela Bassett

5. Ashanti

6. Dascha Polanco

7. Tyra Banks

8. Serena Williams

View this post on Instagram

Just because

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

9. Kelly Roland

10. Aisha Hinds

View this post on Instagram

•| M U V V A • N A T U R E |• #SomeHer19

A post shared by aisha hinds (@appleofhisai) on

Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 6 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 24 hours ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close