The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing Themselves To Their Best Dishes Is The Meme We All Need

With a day like Monday (including this war in Iran and those horrible Academy Awards nominations acting as if Black performers like Lupita Nyong’o and Beyonce don’t exist), I definitely needed a little joy.

Thankfully, somewhere in between #OscarsSoWhite and the countless Tweets about the racism Meghan Markle has endured by the British press, I found some.

Enter the meme, “The Cooking | | The Face.”

On Sunday night, Puerto Rican influencer, horror lover and gamer @SAEKOSNOWtv started the meme on Twitter posting a salivating picture of ribs, potato salad, tostones, and rice and beans on the left paired with a cute picture of her on the right.

The cooking || The face pic.twitter.com/fYbtFaRfDy — Snow (@SAEKOSNOWtv) January 13, 2020

Not surprisingly, this catchy idea took off on social media gaining attention from one of our fave chefs Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista), who tweeted out an amazing pic of cornbread, collards and black-eyed peas juxtaposed to her serving some serious face.

As I scrolled through these amazing threads of yummy seafood and soul food entrees my cooking impaired self couldn’t dare make, I noticed all these beautiful faces of color, especially those from Black women, whose smiles and energy radiated through my computer.

Damn, we are an incredibly beautiful people! Seeing these beat faces and amazingly coiffed hairstyles made me feel a little bit better about my dreary and overworked day.

Do you need a little pick-me-up? No worries, I got you. Take a look at this #BlackGirlCookingMagic below:

