RIPRBG: Twitter Mourns The Passing Of The Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, affectionately known by her initials — RBG — has passed away. On Twitter, many are honoring the U.S. Supreme Court Justice while also noting the machinations of the Trump administration to fast-track a replacement on the high court’s bench.

From a press release issued by the Supreme Court:

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years. She is survived by her two children: Jane Carol Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Steven Ginsburg (Patrice Michaels), four grandchildren: Paul Spera (Francesca Toich), Clara Spera (Rory Boyd), Miranda Ginsburg, Abigail Ginsburg, two step-grandchildren: Harjinder Bedi, Satinder Bedi, and one great-grandchild: Lucrezia Spera. Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said of Justice Ginsburg: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg was born March 15, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y, first attending Cornell University and then marrying her late husband, Martin Ginsburg, in 1954. After obtaining an undergraduate degree from Cornell, Ginsburg entered Harvard Law School as one of the few women who attended the school before transferring to Columbia Law School. She then began life as an educator with Rutgers Law School and also Columbia.

President Jimmy Carter appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980, serving there until she was appointed to the nation’s highest court by President Bill Clinton, taken her oath as an Associate Justice in August 1993.

Because of her resilience, strong dissents as a liberal justice, and hailing from Brooklyn, the RBG nickname came as an obvious nod to the late rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

While the nation rightly is joined in mourning the massive loss, Sen. Mitch McConnell is already angling to name a new justice to the bench in the midst of the general election in November. Some on Twitter are raising the point that the U.S. Senate famously held up President Barack Obama’s appointment in 2016.

We’ve scoured Twitter for some reactions to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Photo: Getty

