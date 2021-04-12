LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The BAFTAs might be the most slept on award show of the award season. But if there’s one thing they know how to do in the UK, it’s slay! Black Hollywood brought the fashion to the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The annual BAFTAs highlight the best in international and foreign films, often giving overlooked thespians like “Judas and the Black Messiah” actress Dominique Fishback nominations for their incredible work.

Speaking of Fishback, the rising starlet had one of our most memorable looks from the show. Wearing a sweeping gown by George Shobeika with plunging neckline, Fishback stole the virtual carpet with her unforgettable look.

Repping always for the men on the best dressed list, was “One Night In Miami” actor Leslie Odom Jr., who killed in Versace.

British star Cynthia Erivo continued her award season streak in Louis Vuitton. Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite fashion moments from the evening.

Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved was originally published on hellobeautiful.com