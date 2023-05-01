So Beautiful

Met Gala 2023 Best Glam Moments

Published on May 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures

Source: WWD / Getty


The Met Gala 2023 is here, and the glam looks are breathtaking! Karl Lagerfeld’s spirit permeates through the event, with all the lavish accouterments elevating each ensemble. From Lagerfeld’s signature gold chains to fabulous sunglasses, the glam at this year’s Met Gala is dominant.

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy is all about classic couture mixed with a bit of jazz. The fashion designer always spiced his monotone garbs up with fierce gloves, chic sunglasses, and a gold chain or two accompanying his blouses.

MUST SEE: These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Tonight, the Met Gala attendees honor Lagerfeld’s legacy with their styles. And they are not holding back with their elaborate dresses and eye-catching accessories. To get a full dose of chic drama, see which celebrities brought the glitz and glam to this year’s Met Gala below.

Met Gala 2023 Best Glam Moments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel Source:Getty

Glamour would resemble Michaela Coel’s Met Gala look if glam was a person. The stunning actress wowed in a custom Schiaparelli ornate gown dripping with gold and silver embellishments. She didn’t hold back on the accessories rocking bold gold earrings and rings.

2. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

Ice Spice’s Balmain textured gown was accented with tiny white beads, complete with sheer panels. However, her glam moment was the vintage camera that she toted to add a pop of fun to her look.

3. La La Anthony

La La Anthony Source:Getty

La La Anthony was a sight to behold in Sergio Hudson. Gold chains, an oversized gold cuff bracelet, and vintage cat-eye sunglasses elevated her dress. Her accessories were definitely a bold nod to Lagerfeld’s fashion legacy.

4. Doja Cat

Doja Cat Source:Getty

Doja Cat stole the show in Oscar de la Renta. Her glam moment consisted of her bejeweled cat hood and forehead gem that added pizazz to her shimmery gown. 

5. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

Keke Palmer personified glamour in a strapless Sergio Hudson gown that featured 12,000 Swarovski crystals. She paired her decorative look with teased hair, a baby blue cape, and pink square earrings. 

6. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Source:Getty

All hail Halle Bailey! Her sheer, decorative Gucci gown was dripping with glam. The singer’s fancy frock fit her toned body, and her ruffle coat added edge to her outfit. Bailey styled her look with diamond drop earrings.

7. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell in Chanel is art! Her gorgeous gown was adorned with silver embellishments that took her dress to the next level. She complemented her look with a silver bracelet, arm cuffs, and drop diamond earrings.

8. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

Janelle Monae didn’t disappoint in a structured Thom Browne tent dress and gorgeous headpiece, giving us a peel-and-reveal into a CC bikini. 

9. Tems

Tems Source:Getty

Rems wore a whimsical headpiece to the 2023 Met Gala carpet to accentuate her head-turning  Robert Wun gown.

10. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

Viola Davis’ melanin stole the show on the carpet. Between these fabulous magenta feathers and her natural fro, we’re obsessed!

11. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

Rihanna is the glam queen. She blessed the Met Gala carpet in an all-white Valentino gown that proved she understood the assignment! Her dress fit perfectly over her pregnant belly and flared into a full train. The Fenty CEO added the glamour with her floral cape that was a nod to Karl Lagerfeld and the Chanel Camellia flower. 

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close