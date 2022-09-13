Meet The Impactful Women Who Make Up HBO’s Hit Series ‘House of the Dragon’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The women of HBO’s hit drama series House of the Dragon are doing things their way. There is something to be said about women reclaiming their power and the Game of Thrones prequel series shines a bright light on how it should be done. Learn more about the impactful women, shaping the captivating first season inside.

House of the Dragon is one of the most-watched shows on TV right now. It is also on the list of the most expensive shows to make, reportedly costing $20 million an episode. The fantasy drama series is a prequel to HBO’s record-breaking Game of Thrones, created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. Both series are based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by Martin. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serve as showrunners.

So far, fans are having fun commentating on the drama that ensues in House of the Dragon. After a disappointing Game of Thrones series finale, maybe this show will prove to be the franchise’s redemption. There is so much to learn about the universe as House of the Dragon takes us over 100 years ahead of the events that take place during Game of Thrones.

As we learn about the history, check out the women of House of the Dragon who are busy creating life, alluding femme fatal, and regaining power throughout their kingdom.

Learn about the women of House of the Dragon below:

