Meek Mill Dragged By His Dream Chasers Chain On Twitter For Dissing Lace Front Wigs

Meek Mill has been enjoying his reemergence on Twitter , but he definitely has too much dip on his chip after dissing lace front wigs. Black women let him know quickly that he definitely played himself.

When it comes to Black women and their hair, Black men do yourselves a favor and mind your business. That is pretty much what the rapper is learning today after proclaiming his hate for lace front wigs on Twitter timeline stating in a tweet “Lace front wigs are wackkkk! I’m protesting them.”

Lace front wigs are wackkkk! I’m protesting them🤙🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

His reasoning for his disdain for lace fronts is because he “hates when you that lace cap line in the front all slicked down and the net in the middle.”

I just hate when you see that lace cap line in front all slicked down and the net in the middle 😅 we letting y’all have everything else …. ask y’all man how he feel lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

And I can still be attracted to a woman wearing them … but my thoughts be like “is that a wig” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

The Black women of Black Twitter let him know that he definitely crossed the line and proceeded to drag the Philly rapper by his Dream Chasers chain. They reminded him they were the ones supporting him and took him back to the time where he was rocking “dusty” braids. Meek did issue a bland apology claiming prior bad experiences with women who rocked them “traumatized” him.

I’m sorry lol I just had a few bad lace experiences that traumatized me …. you ever get food poisoning from eating something and never wanna eat it again😂 it’s the same feeling I’m off Twitter I’m still not ready for this app — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

Let this be a lesson to the “Championships” rapper and men when it comes to talking about things about Black women, and you’re not expert on them… DON’T. You can see all the all the Twitter vitriol and his reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

