Jerry Springer, one of the most influential and controversial TV personalities of all time, has passed away. He was 79.

TMZ initially reported the story.

Springer’s The Jerry Springer Show ran for 27 years. According to TMZ, Springer was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. He reportedly died in his home near Chicago.

Springer was elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and served one term as mayor in 1977.

Aside from his infamous talk show, Springer also hosted Springers Court for three seasons, and even once performed on The Masked Singer.

He’s survived by his daughter Katie Springer.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from TMZ was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].

Jerry Springer Dead at 79 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com