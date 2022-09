Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Say what you want about Ginuwine and his latest viral performance moments, that man knows how to put on a show!

Despite starting his career in music more than two decades ago, and despite selling millions of records over that time, Ginuwine is still reaching new levels. Whether he likes it or not.

Unfortunately, or maybe not so unfortunately, that new level has seen him become a meme.

Listen, for what it’s worth, there are tons of artists from the 90s and 2000s who would love to still be able to sell out shows and be relevant in a culture of music that has completely shifted. We’re not here to poke fun!

But with that said, these videos are still funny as hell!

Keep scrolling to see the latest viral sensation that is Ginuwine putting on an all-time performance and clearly enjoying life. We personally hope he has another 20 years of this energy left in him!

Ginuwine’s Latest Viral Dance Move Has Twitter Going Crazy… Again [Video] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com