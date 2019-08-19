Over the last few years,has been killing it!

The 12-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York’s Fashion Week in 2018. Not to mention, the CEO was featured in her very first Nike ad last year.

“My first Nike ad,” Rogers wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s all make 2018 the year of ‘doing.’ In less than a year, I went from feeling bad about myself because I was being bullied for how I looked to loving myself completely and following my dreams. I encourage you all to ‘do’ what makes you happy and believe in yourself that you can make your dream a reality!”

The Los Angeles native told Teen Vogue in 2018 that she will never let her age stop her from reaching for the stars.

“If someone tells you you’re too young to do what you want to do, I would say not to listen to them. Basically, just go for it because no one can say you can’t do this. It’s what you want to do. No one can stop you from doing your dream.”

In terms of her fashion line, she is always looking to expand.

Here’s what we know: The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful–a message that we definitely don’t hear enough of.

Take a look at this beautiful brown skin girl living her best life on Instagram!

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com