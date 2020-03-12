Craig Mack may have stepped away from mainstream music around the time of his death in 2018, but his contributions to hip-hop’s golden age can’t be ignored.

Bad Boy Records’ first signee’s infectious voice helped stake his claim, garnering invitations to grace several noteworthy remixes.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We compiled some of our favorite standout guest verses. You can check them out below.

Related: Why The Death Of Rapper Craig Mack Scared Me [Op-Ed]

Related: No Flava In Ya Ear? Find Out Why Craig Mack Skipped The Bad Boy Reunion

Flava In Ya Ear: 7 Of Craig Mack’s Best Features was originally published on magicbaltimore.com