Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
With the 93rd annual Academy Awards right around the corner airing on Sunday, Feb. 8, we are definitely looking forward to seeing what our faves will be wearing on the red carpet! (Too bad the Academy is on its #OscarsSoWhite ish with only one Black acting nom going to
Cynthia Erivo
)
But nonetheless, when it comes to the best fashion in the game, the Oscars are it. So to anticipate all these lewks, let’s take look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from
Halle Berry’s
iconic Elie Saab gown to
Zendaya’s
faux dreads to
Diahann Carroll’s
amazing 70s fur collar.
Take a look at this bold and Black style:
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar Fashion Over The Years
was originally published on
hellobeautiful.com
1. Halle Berry, 2002
Source:Getty
2. Halle Berry, 2002
Source:Getty
3. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014
Source:Getty
4. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014
Source:Getty
5. Danai Gurira, 2018
Source:Getty
6. Danai Gurira, 2018
Source:Getty
7. Queen Latifah, 2019
Source:Getty
8. Queen Latifah, 2019
Source:WENN
9. Alfre Woodard,
Source:WENN
The 86th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre – Red Carpet Arrivals
10. Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, 1999
Source:Getty
11. Serena Williams, 2019
Source:Getty
12. Serena Williams, 2019
Source:WENN
13. Tessa Thompson, 2019
Source:Getty
14. Tessa Thompson, 2019
Source:WENN
15. Kiki Layne, 2019
Source:Getty
16. Kiki Layne, 2019
Source:Getty
17. Beyonce Knowles, 2009
Source:Getty
18. Beyonce Knowles, 2009
Source:Getty
19. Zendaya, 2015
Source:Getty
20. Zendaya, 2015
Source:Getty
21. Cicely Tyson, 2019
Source:Getty
22. Cicely Tyson, 2019
Source:Getty
23. Cicily Tyson And Pandro S Berman, 1977
Source:Getty
24. Jennifer Hudson, 2004
Source:Getty
25. Angela Bassett, 2019
Source:Getty
26. Janelle Monae, 2017
Source:Getty
27. Janelle Monae, 2017
Source:Getty
28. Zoe Saldana, 2015
Source:Getty
29. Zoe Saldana, 2015
Source:Getty
30. Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder 1985
Source:Getty
31. Diana Ross and Robert Ellis, 1979
Source:Getty
32. Diana Ross, 1985
Source:Getty
33. Diahann Carroll, 1974
Source:Getty
34. Diahann Carroll, 1974
Source:Getty
35. Viola Davis, 2018
Source:Getty
36. Viola Davis, 2017
Source:Getty
37. Quvenzhane Wallis, 2013
Source:Getty
38. Ruth Negga, 2017
Source:Getty
39. Ruth Negga, 2017
Source:Getty
40. Margaret Avery, 2015
Source:Getty
41. Margaret Avery, 2015
Source:Getty
42. Oprah Winfrey, 2004
Source:Getty
43. Oprah, 2015
Source:WENN
44. Sophie Okonedo, 2005
Source:Getty
45. Ruby Dee, 2008
Source:Getty
46. Ruby Dee, 2008
Source:Getty
47. Naomie Harris, 2013
Source:Getty
48. Naomie Harris, 2013
Source:Getty
49. Ruth E. Carter, 2019
Source:Getty