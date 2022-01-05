DJ Kay Slay Hospitalized With COVID-19, Hip-Hop Community Offers Support

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DJ Kay Slay is reportedly hospitalized and battling COVID-19. The Hip-Hop community has been pouring out support for the famed New York City DJ as news of health woes became public.

Infamous music executive Wack 100 took to Instagram reveal that DJ Kay Slay, born Keith Grayson, has actually been hospitalized for two weeks, and was just placed on a ventilator. Wack’s candor, to say the least, has the Hip-Hop world concerned.

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good,” wrote Wack 100 on Instagram. “He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

In the late 90’s and early 2000, Kay Slay aka The Drama King came to fame as a mixtape DJ who had no problem pushing Hip-Hop beefs to the masses. But his Hip-Hop pedigree is much deeper as he is the same graffiti artist known as DEZ who was seen in the seminal Hip-Hop documentary Style Wars.

A whose who of Hip-Hop stars, fans and friends have been offering their support, which you can see in the gallery. Prayers up to Kay Slay, we hope he can make it back to full health.

This story is developing.

