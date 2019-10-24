If 2019 is the year of anyone, it’s gotta be

From the covers of Essence and Elle Magazine to the upcoming film Queen and Slim, the stunning melanated actress has been everywhere! The film, written by Emmy winner l and helmed by “Lemonade” director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism.

Take a look:

On the message of the film, Jodie told ELLE, “The act of committing that type of violence is not something that is glorified, but it’s really a comment on how black people are put in this kind of life-or-death situation way too often. These people make the radical choice to survive, even when it means doing something so horrible that there’s no coming back from it. Even thinking about the concept raises the hairs on my arms, because it really is a film about black survival at all costs.”

For the November issue of Essence, the 33-year-old opened up feeling nervous about working for Lena and Melania, who are so incredibly talented.

“All these powerful women are doing this project, and I was like, How do I get invited?… Honest to God, I’m terrified.”

Well, given the early reviews of the film and the Black Twitter response, Jodie has nothing to be terrified of. She is truly Hollywood’s new It Girl.

So to celebrate that status, here are 15 times she rocked the red carpet, the screen and beyond:

Come Through Sis! ‘Queen And Slim’s’ Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood’s New It Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com