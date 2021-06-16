HomeNews

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]

Posted June 16, 2021

Rumors have it that Carmelo Anthony has been allegedly cheating on LaLa, once again. This time with a chick from Philly, Miyah J. The internet was quick to pull out the receipts..it is not looking too good in the Anthony household.

Miyah J is rising as an upcoming actress and is also Lee Daniels’s niece.

Below, check out photos of the alleged mistress of Carmelo Anthony, Miyah J.

