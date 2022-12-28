Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Buffalo residents are reeling after a massive winter storm hit the region over the holiday weekend, resulting in at least 59 deaths and millions buried under more than four feet of snow.

According to AccuWeather, at least 17 people were found dead outside, some boring underneath the snow. Other causes of death ranged from having no heat, being stuck in vehicles, as well as cardiac events from shoveling or snow-blowing.

The storm, which hit Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs, was accompanied by hurricane-force winds and left EMS services with barely any routes to help residents who needed assistance. City officials say it is the worst storm in almost 50 years.

The storm’s devastation has brought way to looters breaking into several stores around the city. Videos posted on various social media platforms show ransacked stores, people running out of buildings with loot in hand, and even residents trying to stop looters from stealing.

During Buffalo mayor Byron Brown called out the looters during a press conference, calling the looters the “lowest of the low.”

“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm it’s just absolutely reprehensible I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” said Brown.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police have made arrests and are continuing investigations into the looting.

“We have made a few arrests we have intervened in some of those, we’ve assisted with at least one location that I am aware of in getting a store boarded up so our officers are out there,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.

On Tuesday, the city announced the creation of an anti-looting detail dedicated to tracking down folks who have looted or broken into businesses and caused destruction.

Police are asking residents with any information related to looters to call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

“This isn’t people stealing food, medicine, and diapers. They are destroying stores, they’re stealing TVs, couches, whatever they can get their hands on,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.

The community of Buffalo and its surrounding areas now tries to pick up the pieces from this massive storm.

Check out some of the most captivating photos from the worst Buffalo blizzard since 1977.

The post Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal appeared first on NewsOne.

