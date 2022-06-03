101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
June is Black Music Month. Here’s a look at eight pioneers of Black music firsts…
#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts
was originally published on
rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Dyana Williams: Co-founded Black Music Month
Source:Radio One
2. AJ Calloway and Free: Hosts of 106th and Park, the first Black alternative to MTV’s TRL
Source:Getty
3. Shirley Caesar: First female gospel artist to perform at Harvard
Source:Getty
4. Soulja Boy: First rapper to have a music video on YouTube (so he said)
Source:Getty
5. Monica: First youngest Black Grammy winner
Source:Getty
6. Da Brat: First female rapper to go platinum
Source:Getty
7. Kirk Franklin: First gospel artist to go to platinum with their debut album
Source:WENN
8. Cathy Hughes: Founder of Radio One, the largest African-American-owned broadcasting company in the U.S.
Source:live stream screen shot