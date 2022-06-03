HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts

June is Black Music Month. Here’s a look at eight pioneers of Black music firsts…

#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black Music Firsts  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Dyana Williams: Co-founded Black Music Month

Dyana Williams: Co-founded Black Music Month Source:Radio One

2. AJ Calloway and Free: Hosts of 106th and Park, the first Black alternative to MTV’s TRL

AJ Calloway and Free: Hosts of 106th and Park, the first Black alternative to MTV’s TRL Source:Getty

3. Shirley Caesar: First female gospel artist to perform at Harvard

Shirley Caesar: First female gospel artist to perform at Harvard Source:Getty
4. Soulja Boy: First rapper to have a music video on YouTube (so he said)

Soulja Boy: First rapper to have a music video on YouTube (so he said) Source:Getty

5. Monica: First youngest Black Grammy winner

Monica: First youngest Black Grammy winner Source:Getty

6. Da Brat: First female rapper to go platinum

Da Brat: First female rapper to go platinum Source:Getty

7. Kirk Franklin: First gospel artist to go to platinum with their debut album

Kirk Franklin: First gospel artist to go to platinum with their debut album Source:WENN

8. Cathy Hughes: Founder of Radio One, the largest African-American-owned broadcasting company in the U.S.

Cathy Hughes: Founder of Radio One, the largest African-American-owned broadcasting company in the U.S. Source:live stream screen shot
